If you like quirky museums, check out the small Museo del Agua y de la Historia Sanitaria on the 1st floor of Palacio de las Aguas Corrientes; it’s full of pipe fittings, tiles and odd toilets that offer a window into the city's past. Guided visits offer a backstage glimpse of the building’s inner workings.
Museo del Agua y de la Historia Sanitaria
Buenos Aires
