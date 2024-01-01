Museo del Agua y de la Historia Sanitaria

Buenos Aires

If you like quirky museums, check out the small Museo del Agua y de la Historia Sanitaria on the 1st floor of Palacio de las Aguas Corrientes; it’s full of pipe fittings, tiles and odd toilets that offer a window into the city's past. Guided visits offer a backstage glimpse of the building’s inner workings.

