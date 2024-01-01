The main branch of the Banco de la Nación (1944) is the work of famed architect Alejandro Bustillo, who considered the building to be his best work – he planned it so obsessively that he built a precise plaster model. The building combines a number of architectural styles, from Greek columns to the 18th-century French motifs.
