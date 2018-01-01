3-Day Biking and Hiking; Nature, Coffee, Culture and Cocora Valley from Pereira

Day 1: Meet in Pereira. Transfer to Coffee Farm. (L, D)Pickup time: After 1:00 p.m.You will go by Jeep Willys to the coffee farm, outside of Pereira. This afternoon, you will experience everything about Colombian Coffee, the icon of our country. Every sense will come alive to listen to, smell, see, and taste one of the best coffees in the world.Day 2: Estación Pereira – The Route of the Local Means of Transport. (B, L, D)Wake up early to experience everything about Colombian coffee, the icon of our country. Every sense will come alive to listen to, smell, see and taste one of the best coffees in the world. Later, ride a bike through coffee cultivation in the Andes Mountains and descend to one of the most important rivers in Colombia, the Cauca River. There, embark the “Brujita” a unique transportation system that has a wooden platform and ball bearings that displace over the rails of the antique train track, an emotion-filled journey. Next, take another native Colombian transportation system called “Garrucha” that is a basket made of metal and wood that hangs from steel cables which allows you to cross the Cauca River to reach the banks of a town named Belalcazar, Caldas. Rest and walk approximately 30 minutes to a series of waterfalls, the ideal place to swim in cool, pristine waters. To complete the day, lunch is a delicious chicken soup “Sancocho”, a typical dish from our country.Day 3: Valle de Cocora and Salento – Hiking in the Cradle of the Wax Palm. (B, L)Discover and hike one of the most beautiful and interesting routes in the Coffee Region. Tropical woods surrounded by Wax Palm Trees, the beautiful sound of birds, and an unparalleled landscape that leads to the Home of the Hummingbirds, a nature reserve that will touch you with its wings. Learn about the biodiversity of the cloud forests, the animals that live here, and the importance of this ecosystem for our region. After seeping yourself in nature, visit Salento, a village filled with charm and magic, with colorful balconies, artisan stores, culture, and a history that will take you on a journey to the past. To recharge batteries, there’s nothing better than a traditional lunch of trout and fried plantain.You will begin the drive back to the airport or hotel in Pereira at 4:00 p.m.