The region was colonized by paisas in the 19th century during the colonización antioqueña, and remains culturally tied to Medellín in everything from its traditional architecture to its cuisine. It's an area of spectacular natural beauty and there are stunning vistas everywhere.
Top experiences in Zona Cafetera
Zona Cafetera activities
Cocora Valley, Salento and Coffee Tasting
To discover the Coffee Cultural Landscape is to be in contact with nature, coffee culture and the shapes and colors of the houses in its villages. In Salento and the Cocora Valley, we have these three experiences in one day. In the morning, we will visit Cocora Valley where we will walk under the highest wax palms in the world, going up to the mountain to meet the mysterious cloud forest. We will have lunch at one of the best restaurants in the region and then you will liven up with your own hands a wax palm from Quindio, Colombia's national tree. In the afternoon, we will visit "Finca El Ocaso", to learn more about the coffee process and to discover the best kept secrets of Colombian coffee. At the end of the day, we will walk through the charming streets of Salento, the main square and its viewpoints.
Pereira Day Bike Tour: Local Means of Transport
We will go by Jeep Willys to the start point, outside of Pereira. You will ride through coffee cultivations in the Andes Mountains and descend to one of the most important rivers in Colombia – the Cauca River. You will then embark the “Brujita” – a unique transportation system that has a wooden platform and ball bearings that displace over the rails of the antique train track – an emotion-filled journey. Next, take another native Colombian transportation system called “Garrucha” that is a basket made of metal and wood that hangs from steel cables which allows you to cross the Cauca River to reach the banks of a town named Belalcazar, Caldas. Rest and walk approximately 30 minutes to a series of waterfalls, the ideal place to swim in cool, pristine waters.
3-Day Biking and Hiking; Nature, Coffee, Culture and Cocora Valley from Pereira
Day 1: Meet in Pereira. Transfer to Coffee Farm. (L, D)Pickup time: After 1:00 p.m.You will go by Jeep Willys to the coffee farm, outside of Pereira. This afternoon, you will experience everything about Colombian Coffee, the icon of our country. Every sense will come alive to listen to, smell, see, and taste one of the best coffees in the world.Day 2: Estación Pereira – The Route of the Local Means of Transport. (B, L, D)Wake up early to experience everything about Colombian coffee, the icon of our country. Every sense will come alive to listen to, smell, see and taste one of the best coffees in the world. Later, ride a bike through coffee cultivation in the Andes Mountains and descend to one of the most important rivers in Colombia, the Cauca River. There, embark the “Brujita” a unique transportation system that has a wooden platform and ball bearings that displace over the rails of the antique train track, an emotion-filled journey. Next, take another native Colombian transportation system called “Garrucha” that is a basket made of metal and wood that hangs from steel cables which allows you to cross the Cauca River to reach the banks of a town named Belalcazar, Caldas. Rest and walk approximately 30 minutes to a series of waterfalls, the ideal place to swim in cool, pristine waters. To complete the day, lunch is a delicious chicken soup “Sancocho”, a typical dish from our country.Day 3: Valle de Cocora and Salento – Hiking in the Cradle of the Wax Palm. (B, L)Discover and hike one of the most beautiful and interesting routes in the Coffee Region. Tropical woods surrounded by Wax Palm Trees, the beautiful sound of birds, and an unparalleled landscape that leads to the Home of the Hummingbirds, a nature reserve that will touch you with its wings. Learn about the biodiversity of the cloud forests, the animals that live here, and the importance of this ecosystem for our region. After seeping yourself in nature, visit Salento, a village filled with charm and magic, with colorful balconies, artisan stores, culture, and a history that will take you on a journey to the past. To recharge batteries, there’s nothing better than a traditional lunch of trout and fried plantain.You will begin the drive back to the airport or hotel in Pereira at 4:00 p.m.
7-Day Biking Tour: Coffee, Cultural and Cocora Valley from Pereira
Difficulty level: 6 - 7 of 10 (medium/high)Day 1: Meet in Pereira. Transfer to Coffee Farm. (D)Pickup time: After 1:00 p.m.You will go by Jeep Willys to the coffee farm, outside of Pereira. This afternoon, you will experience everything about Colombian Coffee, the icon of our country. Every sense will come alive to listen to, smell, see, and taste one of the best coffees in the world.Day 2: Estación Pereira – The Route of the Local Means of Transport (B, L, D)Ride a bike through coffee cultivations in the Andes Mountains and descend to one of the most important rivers in Colombia – the Cauca River. There, embark the “Brujita” and a " Garrucha" – a native Colombian transportation -. Rest and walk approximately 30 minutes to a series of waterfalls, the ideal place to swim in cool, pristine waters.Day 3: Ulloa/Quimbaya – The Route of the Beautiful Valley (B, L, D)You will ride through three of the four departments that are part of the world heritage site, the Coffee Cultural Landscape, declared by UNESCO. It’s a day of changing landscapes that allow you to appreciate the agricultural, cultural and natural wealth of the Coffee Region. Day 4: Filandia – The Route to the Quindío Lookout (B, L, D)This route, surrounded by coffee and plantain cultivations, will lead us to the municipality of Filandia, a small coffee producing, artisan village. In the afternoon, visit some artisan stores and walk through the streets of this traditional village.Day 5: Valle de Cocora y Salento – The Route of the Wax Palm Tree (B, L, D)Ride to Salento, famous for its original architecture represented in the Colonial houses and balconies of the town, as well as its artisan shops. After eating a delicious and typical lunch, perusing the streets of this beautiful town, then go to the Valle de Cocora, the door to Los Nevados National Natural Park.Day 6: Return to Pereira – Route of Happiness (B, L, D)Return to Pereira riding on a part of the highway, then on a rural road that will weave through many rural populations whose main economic activity is based on agriculture. You will be surrounded by eucalyptus trees, then cultivations – plantain, onion, tomato, and other vegetables, until you arrive to the city.Day 7: Pereira – Transfer (B)You have a free morning to enjoy the farm, surrounded by the beautiful sound of bird and an unparalleled landscape. You will begin the drive back to the airport or hotel in Pereira at 11:00am
Pijao and Cordoba with Coffee Tasting
Transfer from meeting point established previously to the town of Cordoba. On the road, you enjoy three sensory experiences, where Quindio’s flavors are expressed in 7 drinks of the region and a funny dietetic crackling. Upon arriving in Cordoba, we will go back in time, traveling to the origin of world’s best coffee, with a passionate woman that produces coffee you will learn the process that made Colombian coffee bean be recognized as the best for its softness. On the way to Pijao, we begin hunting landscapes. The route allows to admire the foothills of Quindio, changing green and its blue mountains. Charming Pijao is the slow city in Latin America. Hidden among mountains, it is witness of human effort made by the families of the region. Nowadays, it is part of the villages included in the Coffee Cultural Landscape declaration. We have lunch in a beautiful traditional house with a view to the main square. Walk its streets, get a surprise in latte art and live experiences of everyday life. Transfer to Hacienda La Mina where you can enjoy a viewpoint and good cup of coffee.
Serranía del Nudo, Nature and Coffee Tasting
The experience begins, by being transported on an authentic vehicle from the Colombian coffee region (Yipao), to a butterfly garden where you will enjoy a short tour of a forest in recovery, with colorful butterflies. You continue the journey to the Serrania del Nudo, an important natural park, climbing to vantage points from which Pereira, Dosquebradas Santa Rosa, Marsella, the foothills of Quindio and Los Nevados National Natural Pak can be seen . You will then continue to have lunch in a traditional farm that runs a family restaurant that welcomes you to enjoy the flavors of the coffee region. In the afternoon, after a pleasant walk, you will reach the highest point of the mountains, Las Hortensias, with its unique viewpoint. Continue the tour in Yipao, admiring the mountain scenery on direction to enjoy a cup of coffee. In this last experience, the best kept secrets of Colombian coffee are discovered, knowing the effort to get a quality unparalleled in the world.