Hardworking Pereira is not your typical tourist destination. In fact it's not really a tourist destination at all. Almost all visitors to Pereira come for one thing – to do business. Founded in 1863, Pereira is the capital of Risaralda and the economic powerhouse of the Zona Cafetera – a hot commercial center most noted for its throbbing nightlife. Pereira doesn't offer much in the way of attractions, but if you want to experience a fast-paced yet friendly Colombian city away from the gringo trail and with a good dining scene, it certainly fits the bill. Pereira is also the gateway to Parque Ucumarí and Santuario Otún Quimbaya, a pair of top nature reserves, and the relaxing thermal springs of Santa Rosa and San Vicente.
Pereira
Within the grounds of the Universidad Tecnológia de Pereira, the botanic gardens has orchids, exotic bamboos, hummingbirds and medicinal plants, and…
Pereira
The centerpiece of Plaza de Bolívar is Rodrigo Arenas Betancur's 8.5m-high, 11-tonne bronze statue of the Liberator, naked on horseback, urging his…
Pereira
Arguably the best art museum in the region (bar Medellín's offerings), this place showcases thought-provoking exhibits by Colombian and South American…
