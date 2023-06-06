Pereira

Overview

Hardworking Pereira is not your typical tourist destination. In fact it's not really a tourist destination at all. Almost all visitors to Pereira come for one thing – to do business. Founded in 1863, Pereira is the capital of Risaralda and the economic powerhouse of the Zona Cafetera – a hot commercial center most noted for its throbbing nightlife. Pereira doesn't offer much in the way of attractions, but if you want to experience a fast-paced yet friendly Colombian city away from the gringo trail and with a good dining scene, it certainly fits the bill. Pereira is also the gateway to Parque Ucumarí and Santuario Otún Quimbaya, a pair of top nature reserves, and the relaxing thermal springs of Santa Rosa and San Vicente.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Jardín Botánico

    Jardín Botánico

    Pereira

    Within the grounds of the Universidad Tecnológia de Pereira, the botanic gardens has orchids, exotic bamboos, hummingbirds and medicinal plants, and…

  • Bolívar Desnudo

    Bolívar Desnudo

    Pereira

    The centerpiece of Plaza de Bolívar is Rodrigo Arenas Betancur's 8.5m-high, 11-tonne bronze statue of the Liberator, naked on horseback, urging his…

  • Museo de Arte de Pereira

    Museo de Arte de Pereira

    Pereira

    Arguably the best art museum in the region (bar Medellín's offerings), this place showcases thought-provoking exhibits by Colombian and South American…

