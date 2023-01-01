Jardín Botánico del Quindío

Armenia's excellent 15-hectare botanical garden has the best mariposario in the Zona Cafetera. The 680-sq-meter butterfly house is shaped like a giant butterfly and houses up to 2000 of the insects. There's also a 22m-tall lookout tower, plus ferns, orchids, a guadua (bamboo) forest and an extensive collection of palms.

To get here, take the bus marked 'Mariposario' (COP$2000, 40 minutes) from Plaza de la Constitución in central Armenia or along Av Bolívar. A taxi will cost around COP$22,000.

Admission includes the services of a guide – reserve in advance for a tour in English. The best time to visit is in the morning when the butterflies are most active.