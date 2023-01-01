This tourism-oriented coffee farm offers tours that provide insight into life on a finca. Visitors get to throw on traditional clothes, strap on a basket and hit the plantation to pick their own beans before returning to the hacienda to learn about the coffee-making process. You can also learn some traditional dances. It's more than a little cheesy but is also good fun.

It's best to reserve in advance if you want lunch (COP$17,000).

From Armenia, take any bus (COP$2100) from the terminal to Río Verde and ask to be let off at the entrance to the farm. From here it is a 2km walk through some plantain farms or ask the watchman to call for a jeep (COP$8000 per vehicle). A taxi from Armenia should cost around COP$30,000.