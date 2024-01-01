If all the concrete is getting too much, stop by this tranquil park located in a valley in the middle of the city. It features both gardens and forested areas, as well as several small lakes and a fast-flowing stream. Keep an eye out for the guatin (a kind of large rodent); they may nick your picnic lunch.
Parque de la Vida
Armenia
