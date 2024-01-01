Parque de la Vida

Armenia

If all the concrete is getting too much, stop by this tranquil park located in a valley in the middle of the city. It features both gardens and forested areas, as well as several small lakes and a fast-flowing stream. Keep an eye out for the guatin (a kind of large rodent); they may nick your picnic lunch.

  • Hacienda Guayabal

    Hacienda Guayabal

    27.79 MILES

    This slow-paced working coffee farm near Chinchiná is a great place to come and unwind while surrounded by cafetero culture. It runs an excellent tour…

Nearby Armenia attractions

1. Museo del Oro Quimbaya

1.78 MILES

This excellent museum showcases the fine work of indigenous pre-Columbian Quimbaya goldsmiths, as well as fine ceramics and ceremonial items. There are…

2. Jardín Botánico del Quindío

2.83 MILES

Armenia's excellent 15-hectare botanical garden has the best mariposario in the Zona Cafetera. The 680-sq-meter butterfly house is shaped like a giant…

3. Colina Iluminada

8.33 MILES

On a hill just outside town, this impressive 19m-tall wooden structure offers breathtaking views over three departments and, on a clear day, Parque…

5. Recuca

9.14 MILES

This tourism-oriented coffee farm offers tours that provide insight into life on a finca. Visitors get to throw on traditional clothes, strap on a basket…

6. Reserva Natural Acaime

13.96 MILES

At Acaime there are basic private rooms and a large dorm, and you can usually get a hot chocolate (with a chunk of cheese). You’ll also see up to 15…

7. Jardín Botánico

17.11 MILES

Within the grounds of the Universidad Tecnológia de Pereira, the botanic gardens has orchids, exotic bamboos, hummingbirds and medicinal plants, and…

8. Museo de Arte de Pereira

17.81 MILES

Arguably the best art museum in the region (bar Medellín's offerings), this place showcases thought-provoking exhibits by Colombian and South American…