Filandia is famous for its woven baskets, an art that can be traced back to those once used by coffee pickers to collect the harvest, and this museum run by a cooperative of local artisans provides an in-depth look at the traditions of the craft. You'll learn about the raw materials as well as the weaving process, and there are some high-quality finished products for sale.

If you want to try your hand, weaving workshops (from COP$20,000) can be arranged with advance notice.