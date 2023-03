Plaza de Bolívar’s south side is dominated by the odd but impressive Catedral de Manizales. Begun in 1929 and built of reinforced concrete, it is among the first churches of its kind in Latin America. Its main tower is 106m high, making it the highest church tower in the country. You can climb the seemingly endless spiral staircase to the top for great views of the city, but only as part of a guided tour (these last around 75 minutes).