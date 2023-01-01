This 53-hectare municipal park offers panoramic views of the city and adventure activities. Popular with locals, free activities include a short guided hike along a nature trail and a catapult that launches participants into the air while attached to a rubber sling. Paid options include treks to a waterfall, abseiling, a canopy line and a vertigo-inducing 80m-high Tibetan bridge. It's also a great place to just chill on a clear afternoon, when you can see the peaks of PNN Los Nevados.

A cable car (COP$1900) links the park directly with Cable Plaza, and while it has been plagued by technical problems in the past, it's been revamped and makes for a terrific ride. Otherwise it's a 40-minute walk or COP$4500 in a taxi.