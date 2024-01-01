The city's main square has the mandatory statue of Bolívar, by Rodrigo Arenas Betancur, here known as Bolívar-Cóndor since the sculptor endows Colombia's founder with distinctly birdlike features and a rather fine behind. The Palacio de Gobierno, a pretty, neoclassical confection built in 1927, stands on the northern side of the plaza.
3.86 MILES
This hacienda has won numerous awards for its coffee. It offers a tour in English that includes an informative presentation about Colombian coffee, an…
0.04 MILES
Plaza de Bolívar’s south side is dominated by the odd but impressive Catedral de Manizales. Begun in 1929 and built of reinforced concrete, it is among…
0.92 MILES
Located atop a hill in the neighborhood of Chipre, this massive monument to the city's founders was crafted from 50 tonnes of bronze (including keys and…
Parque Nacional Natural (PNN) Los Nevados
17.3 MILES
One of Colombia's most awe-inspiring national parks, PNN Los Nevados encompasses 583 sq km of rugged terrain in the heart of the Colombian Andes. Its…
10.34 MILES
This slow-paced working coffee farm near Chinchiná is a great place to come and unwind while surrounded by cafetero culture. It runs an excellent tour…
29.84 MILES
At Acaime there are basic private rooms and a large dorm, and you can usually get a hot chocolate (with a chunk of cheese). You’ll also see up to 15…
29.26 MILES
On a hill just outside town, this impressive 19m-tall wooden structure offers breathtaking views over three departments and, on a clear day, Parque…
5.27 MILES
Set in the cloud forest 11km from Manizales, this nature park has a fine mariposario (butterfly enclosure), several short walks through an impressive…
