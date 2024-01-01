Plaza de Bolívar

Manizales

The city's main square has the mandatory statue of Bolívar, by Rodrigo Arenas Betancur, here known as Bolívar-Cóndor since the sculptor endows Colombia's founder with distinctly birdlike features and a rather fine behind. The Palacio de Gobierno, a pretty, neoclassical confection built in 1927, stands on the northern side of the plaza.

