Manizales

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
A man picks cherries at a farm in the rural highlands of Colombias coffee axis.

©Modoc Stories/Getty Images

Overview

The northern point of the Eje Cafetero (Coffee Axis), Manizales is a pleasantly cool, midsized university town with steep, hilly streets, surrounded on all sides by green mountain scenery. The capital of the Caldas department, Manizales was founded in 1849 by a group of Antioquian colonists looking to escape the civil wars of that time. The town's early development was hindered by two earthquakes in 1875 and 1878 and a fire in 1925, and for this reason there's not a lot of historical interest left – the real attractions are the surrounding nature activities and the town's vibrant nightlife.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Catedral de Manizales

    Catedral de Manizales

    Manizales

    Plaza de Bolívar’s south side is dominated by the odd but impressive Catedral de Manizales. Begun in 1929 and built of reinforced concrete, it is among…

  • Monumento a Los Colonizadores

    Monumento a Los Colonizadores

    Manizales

    Located atop a hill in the neighborhood of Chipre, this massive monument to the city's founders was crafted from 50 tonnes of bronze (including keys and…

  • Los Yarumos

    Los Yarumos

    Manizales

    This 53-hectare municipal park offers panoramic views of the city and adventure activities. Popular with locals, free activities include a short guided…

  • Torre de Chipre

    Torre de Chipre

    Manizales

    The 30m-high spaceship-like lookout point has 360-degree views of the dramatic mountainous terrain surrounding the city. If you're brave you can walk…

  • Plaza de Bolívar

    Plaza de Bolívar

    Manizales

    The city's main square has the mandatory statue of Bolívar, by Rodrigo Arenas Betancur, here known as Bolívar-Cóndor since the sculptor endows Colombia's…

  • Iglesia de Inmaculada Concepción

    Iglesia de Inmaculada Concepción

    Manizales

    Built at the beginning of the 20th century, this elegant church has a beautiful carved-wood interior reminiscent of a ship's hull.

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Manizales with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Manizales