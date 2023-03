The 30m-high spaceship-like lookout point has 360-degree views of the dramatic mountainous terrain surrounding the city. If you're brave you can walk around the perimeter on an external walkway while attached to a harness (COP$15,000). Admission allows you to come and go all day if you want to check the views during the day and after dark. To get here, take any bus running along Av Santander from Cable Plaza to Chipre; they leave constantly.