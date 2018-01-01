Welcome to Mt Field National Park
Your driver guide will pick you up from your accommodation in a private vehicle at 8:30am. Driving north following the contours of the Derwent River through to the delightful country town of New Norfolk and winding past the hopfields of Bushy Park, Mt Field National Park will appear on your right after about 1 1/2-hours.A short 10 minute stroll admiring the tall swamp gum forest and observing massive tree ferns, Russell Falls can be heard in the distance as approaching. A beautiful photo opportunity will open up in front of your eyes, allowing you to capture this memory with your group. Continuing on your day, a picturesque 30 minute drive will take you to the Salmon Ponds where you can feed the fish and see a fish frenzy.A lunch stop at Brighton's Best Bakehouse will be enjoyed before a visit to Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary, arriving at approximately 1:45pm. Here, you will be able to meet the wombats, watch the Tasmanian devils being fed, say hello to the koalas, feed the kangaroos and see many other native Australian animals.You will then be returned to your requested drop off location in the Hobart area.
Day 1: Russell Falls, Lake St Clair and Mount Field National ParkAfter meeting your guide at your centrally located Hobart hotel, travel towards Russell Falls and experience the spectacular World Heritage wilderness and incredible waterfalls. This picture perfect stop is located in Mt Field National Park, an easy walk through the forest. You may even be lucky enough to spot Tasmanian wildlife before you stop to take in the stunning mountain top views.Next, stop for lunch at Lake St Clair before heading to one of Tasmania’s small hydro heritage towns, Tarraleah before watching the sunset over Lake Rosebery.Day 2: Montezuma Falls, Strahan & Henty DunesAs you wake this morning, prepare yourself for an incredible experience as you head off to the Montezuma Falls, Tasmania's tallest waterfall. Starting from Williamstown you'll take a 3-hour walk along a level track towards the 450-feet (140-meter) cascading waterfall. Wander back along the track through the ancient rainforest before enjoying a delicious lunch (own expense) in the beautiful small town of Strahan. Here you'll have spare time to wander the town or run wild on the giant Hendy sand dunes, the largest dune field in Tasmania.Day 3: Cradle Mountain, Sheffield, Salmon Tasting & Cataract GorgeToday head to Cradle Mountain where you'll have time to take a quiet stroll through the wild landscape or take on a more challenging hike up the mountain for the incredible views. Next, visit Sheffield, the town of murals where you'll enjoy a delicious lunch (own expense) followed by hot smoked salmon tasting.Finish of the day visiting Launceston's beautiful Cataract Gorge, just a short 15-minute walk from the city center.The tour ends in Launceston at 6pm (optional transfer available back to Hobart at extra cost)
The tour will follow the itinerary below:Day 1: Hobart Arrival in Tasmania’s capital city, Hobart, and transfer to your accommodation. Enjoy a day at leisure in Hobart. You might like to allow time to stroll through Hobart’s legendary Salamanca Markets and to visit Tasmania’s newest attraction, MONA. The Museum of Old and New Art is one of the world’s most unique and controversial museums. View the largest private art collection in Australia with its fascinating blend of ancient and modern art. (Overnight: Hotel Style Hobart, 4 stars) Day 2: Bonorong - Mt Field National Park (B, L)Travel to Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary to see Tasmanian Devils, Wombats, Wallabies, Quolls and other Australian animals. Continue to Tasmania’s oldest National Park, Mount Field. Explore the green forest canopy of the National Park with a rainforest walk to Russell Falls and a beautiful circuit via Horseshoe Falls and the Tall Trees. Here you crane your neck to see some of the tallest trees in the world. (Overnight: Hotel Style Hobart, 4 stars)Day 3: Tasman Peninsula - Port Arthur - Freycinet Peninsula (B, L) Enjoy a scenic drive to Tasmania’s East Coast. Explore the Tasman Peninsula where you will visit Port Arthur and hear the story of Tasmania’s famous UNESCO world heritage listed convict settlement. Continue to the Freycinet Peninsula with its exceptional beauty, pristine white sandy beaches, and granite coastline. (Overnight: Lodge style Freycinet, 4 stars) Day 4: Freycinet National Park - Launceston (B, L) This morning there will be time to explore the unsurpassed beauty of the Freycinet Peninsula. Take an interpreted walk to the world famous Wineglass Bay lookout for some stunning photo opportunities. Continue your journey to Launceston for an introductory tour and explore the scenic Cataract Gorge where the Tamar River forces its way through sheer rocky cliffs. (Overnight: Hotel Style Launceston, 4 stars) Day 5: Cradle Mountain - Launceston (B, L) After breakfast leave Launceston and travel to UNESCO world heritage listed Cradle Mountain National Park. Your guide will introduce you to the many endemic fauna and flora species of the region whilst enjoying picturesque views of the spectacular craggy peaks of Cradle Mountain. After lunch return to Launceston where your guide will bid you farewell.
You are collected from your Hobart CBD accommodation for a journey north-west of Hobart following the Derwent River through New Norfolk and the countryside of stunning landscapes that Tasmania is renowned for. Arriving at Mt Field National Park we make our way to Lake Dobson for a leisurely walk through a unique ‘Pandani Grove’ - it's a habitat for endemic flora, native birds and wildlife, maybe even a platypus will grace us with its presence. Your photographic inspiration will be awakened. Enjoy a specially prepared picnic lunch in the stunning surrounds then travel back down the mountain for another leisurely walk through a forest of ferns and fungi to the magnificent 3-tiered Russell Falls. Continue along the trail to pause at the spectacular Horseshoe Falls and into the Tall Trees Forest to stand in awe beneath towering eucalypts - the tallest flowering plant and one of the tallest trees in the world, known as swamp gum or mountain ash.
This 5-day tour starts in Hobart and finishes in Launceston and explores the many spectacular natural wonders of Tasmania’s west coast. Participation in duties around the camp like cooking and clean up from meals are encouraged as this builds a great sense of team spirit. Accommodation in large canvas tents with room to stand up in. They are 4 person tents but only 2 people will be accommodated in each tent to ensure maximum comfort. we only put 2 to a tents for comfortDay 1 (L,D) Mt Field Visit Mount Field National Park - Highland Lakes CampDepart from Hobart at approximately 8:30am and travel to Mt Field National Park. There is a choice of hikes in the Mount Field National Park including Lady Barron Falls, Russell Falls and Horseshoe Falls or roam in the highlands around Lake Dobson. Time permitting head to The Styx Valley, home to some of Australia's tallest trees. Continue to the camp in near Lake St Clair for your overnight stay. This evening take a walk in search of platypus and explore an ever changing mix of forest.Day 2 (B,L,D) Lake St Clair - TarkineThis morning, drive west through Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park. Stop to look out into the Wilderness World Heritage area from Donaghy’s Lookout. You’ll then head to the west coast for some remarkable beaches or short but spectacular hikes. Continue a little further north to the enchanting Tarkine, the largest cool temperate rainforest in the southern hemisphereDay 3 (B,L,D) Tarkine rainforests and riversWaking up close to the Pieman River you are well placed to explore this ancient ecosystem that is a snapshot of Gondwanaland land as it once was. A paddle on the river in the evening or next morning is a special experience. You’ll stay in the same camp tonightDay 4 (B,L,D) Tarkine - Cradle MountainMore walks or an early morning paddle on the serene Pieman River to round off the Tarkine experience before heading to Cradle Mountain. Set up camp and then explore the many wonders of one of Australia most famous national parks. There are many choices of walks to cater for all fitness levels and weather conditionsDay 5 (B,L) Cradle Mountain - LauncestonToday is an opportunity to do more fantastic walks in the park before traveling to Launceston where the tour concludes at approximately 4:30pm. You also have the option to conclude your tour in Cradle Mountain and spend a few more days (at own expense) in this spectacular region.