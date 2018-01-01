5-Day Tasmania West Coast Camping Tour: Hobart to Launceston Including Mount Field National Park, Tarkine and Cradle Mountain

This 5-day tour starts in Hobart and finishes in Launceston and explores the many spectacular natural wonders of Tasmania’s west coast. Participation in duties around the camp like cooking and clean up from meals are encouraged as this builds a great sense of team spirit. Accommodation in large canvas tents with room to stand up in. They are 4 person tents but only 2 people will be accommodated in each tent to ensure maximum comfort. we only put 2 to a tents for comfortDay 1 (L,D) Mt Field Visit Mount Field National Park - Highland Lakes CampDepart from Hobart at approximately 8:30am and travel to Mt Field National Park. There is a choice of hikes in the Mount Field National Park including Lady Barron Falls, Russell Falls and Horseshoe Falls or roam in the highlands around Lake Dobson. Time permitting head to The Styx Valley, home to some of Australia's tallest trees. Continue to the camp in near Lake St Clair for your overnight stay. This evening take a walk in search of platypus and explore an ever changing mix of forest.Day 2 (B,L,D) Lake St Clair - TarkineThis morning, drive west through Franklin-Gordon Wild Rivers National Park. Stop to look out into the Wilderness World Heritage area from Donaghy’s Lookout. You’ll then head to the west coast for some remarkable beaches or short but spectacular hikes. Continue a little further north to the enchanting Tarkine, the largest cool temperate rainforest in the southern hemisphereDay 3 (B,L,D) Tarkine rainforests and riversWaking up close to the Pieman River you are well placed to explore this ancient ecosystem that is a snapshot of Gondwanaland land as it once was. A paddle on the river in the evening or next morning is a special experience. You’ll stay in the same camp tonightDay 4 (B,L,D) Tarkine - Cradle MountainMore walks or an early morning paddle on the serene Pieman River to round off the Tarkine experience before heading to Cradle Mountain. Set up camp and then explore the many wonders of one of Australia most famous national parks. There are many choices of walks to cater for all fitness levels and weather conditionsDay 5 (B,L) Cradle Mountain - LauncestonToday is an opportunity to do more fantastic walks in the park before traveling to Launceston where the tour concludes at approximately 4:30pm. You also have the option to conclude your tour in Cradle Mountain and spend a few more days (at own expense) in this spectacular region.