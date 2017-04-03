Welcome to Patagonia
Though now mostly paved, lonely RN 40 remains the iconic highway that stirred affection in personalities as disparate as Butch Cassidy and Bruce Chatwin. On the eastern seaboard, paved RN 3 shoots south, connecting oil boomtowns with ancient petrified forests, Welsh settlements and the incredible Península Valdés. Then there is the other, trendy Patagonia where faux-fur hoodies outnumber the guanacos. Don’t miss the spectacular sights of El Calafate and El Chaltén, but remember that they’re a world apart from the whistling solitude of the steppe.
Top experiences in Patagonia
Recent articles
Patagonia activities
Full Day Tour to the Perito Moreno Glacier
Perito Moreno Glacier is an impressive natural wonder and due to its extension and height, it has become world famous for its easy access, continuous advance and the loud loosening of huge icebergs. The Parque Nacional Los Glaciares (Glaciers National Park) area is home to other important glaciers such as Upsalla, Onelli and Spegazzini. Once inside Los Glaciares National Park, you'll follow the route around Lago Argentino where 50 miles (80km) from El Calafate, Perito Moreno Glacier lies imposing with its 200 foot (60 meter) high ice walls. Follow the paths that lead you to face the glacier and get different impressive views, all while continuous detachments and constant ice breaking noises echoes in your surrounds! Then, sail between floating ice and marvel at ice walls and unforgettable sights. Enjoy this great Argentinian getaway and discover first hand the absolute beauty and granduer of the Perito Moren Glacier. This tour is ideal for the entire family and is a nature experience not to be missed by anyone!
Perito Moreno Glacier from El Calafate with Boat Ride Upgrade
Leave your centrally located El Calafate hotel and travel by air-conditioned coach to the UNESCO-listed Los Glaciares National Park. Stop to take photos of the steppes and mountains as you drive, and listen as your guide reveals intriguing facts about the park’s flora and fauna, and Perito Morino. This 19-mile (30 km) ice expanse spreads 3 miles (5 km) across Lake Argentino and is one of the world’s few advancing glaciers.After roughly two hours, wonder at your first panoramic view of Perito Moreno at the 'Curve of Sighs', a bend in the road that reveals the full immensity of this spectacular ice field.Continue to the glacier walkways and, with directions from your guide, enjoy ample time to explore the walking trails. Follow the boardwalks to strategically placed viewing platforms to witness the glacier from all angles and levels, and admire the surrounding mountain and forest scenery.For close-up views of Perito’s south face, visit the footbridge directly in front of the glacier. Marvel at the craggy 196-foot (60 meter) high front wall, with its meringue-like peaks and cliffs soaring over the lake’s waters. Take close-up photos and listen for the eerie creaks that precede the regular calving — when chunks of ice rupture and fall into the lake in a crashing spectacle.During your visit, perhaps break for lunch (own expense) at the park's restaurant or enjoy any snacks or drinks you’ve brought with you.After your time viewing the glacier, walk back to the coach and relax on your return ride to El Calafate, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.Tour Including Boat Ride:Upgrade to include a 1-hour boat ride with your tour. After driving into Los Glaciares National Park and enjoying your first panoramic view of Perito Moreno at the 'Curve of Sighs', stop at Bajo Las Sombras harbor and join your sightseeing boat. Step aboard and sail across the Rico arm of Lake Argentino. Then, have your camera ready as you sail between floating ice close to the majestic 196-foot (60 meter) high front wall. Gaze up at the towering cliffs and watch spellbound as chunks of ice crash into the water — an unforgettable sight.Afterward, join up with your guide again and visit the footbridge at the front of glacier to enjoy elevated views over this immense natural structure. Marvel at the magnitude of the front wall and vast, peaked surface stretching behind, and take photos as ice calves and crashes from the wall into the lake.Afterward, return to your coach and enjoy your scenic ride back to El Calafate, where your tour ends with a hotel drop-off.
Full Day Tour to the Torres del Paine National Park
By taking the internal route, you'll pass by Lake Sarmiento and Amarga Lagoon. Driving a few more miles, you'll enjoy a panoramic vista of the Paine Horns from one of the lookout points. Continue to Lake Pehoe and Paine River before arriving at the Lago Grey Inn for a leisurely lunch. Then take a short hike to see the powerful waterfall at Salto Grande and enjoy the magnificent sights. You'll depart the National Park in the afternoon, arriving in El Calafate late in the evening. This tour is a must for all nature enthusiasts and those looking for a relaxing day out. Explore amazing South American scenery by traveling through two different countries. Grasp the natural wonders of waterfalls and lakes that both Argentina and Chile have to offer!Distance between El Calafate and Torres del Paine National Park: 270km/168miles
Perito Moreno Glacier Hiking Tour from El Calafate
Departing from your El Calafate hotel, you'll head to the Bajo de las Sombras (Under the Shadows) port. After a quick 20-minute sail, you'll reach the opposite shore and the base of the Perito Moreno Glacier. Here, the guides will help you pick out a crampon, special metal spikes worn on your boots for traction. Then, your adventure begins as you hike along the Rico Arm to reach the glacier.With your crampons fastened, head out for the real adventure as you embark on a 1.5 hour walk across the glacier. Your guide will be there to tell you about the famous Perito Moreno Glacier while trekking. At the end of the walk, enjoy lunch (bring your own) before continuing on.Finish up your adventure as you cross the Rico Arm again, which leads you to a footbridge located in front of the glacier for one last glance at the beautiful glacier. Then, make your way back to the road that cuts between the forest of lengas and the pier. Board a bus that will take you to the glacier's viewpoint and footbridges, where you have an hour to enjoy before heading back to your hotel.
Upsala Glacier and Patagonia Sail to Estancia Cristina
Your Patagonian adventure begins with pickup from your hotel in El Calafate. Relax on the 28-mile (45-kilometer) journey to the port at Punta Bandera, where your three-hour boat cruise departs.Enjoy croissants and hot drinks served on board the comfortable boat as you glide among icebergs, past the stunning scenery of snow-covered peaks. Sail to through along Lake Argentino, then cruise along Cristina Channel to Estancia Christina.Disembark at the historic estancia, and learn the history of the sheep and cattle ranch on a visit to the museum and old shearing shed. Enjoy a snack break before continuing your tour of the estancia.Take a short guided walk up to Caterina River to visit the estancia’s chapel and other historic buildings.After lunch (own expense), take an off-road trip for fantastic views of the Upsala Glacier (if 4x4 Tour option is selected), or an easy hike to see the beautiful waterfall of Los Perros (if Waterfall Tour option is selected). The three-hour off-road trip takes you along a scenic mountain trail, following a route of great geological interest, until quite recently covered by glaciers. Reaching a mountain refuge, take a 20-minute walk over terrain eroded by glaciers to reach the Upsala Glacier. From here you can see amazing views of Lake William, the Patagonian ice field and the Andes mountains. If you choose the walk to the cascading waters of Los Perros waterfall, the two-hour hike takes you through beautiful woodlands for lofty views of Caterina River and the estancia below.In the late afternoon, relax on the boat ride back to the port of Punta Bandera, arriving at around 7:30pm, then be dropped off at your hotel at El Calafate.
El Calafate Glaciers Sightseeing Cruise
Departing from El Calafate, you'll enjoy a scenic 31-mile (50-km) drive through the Patagonian province of Santa Cruz. Upon reaching Puerto Bandera on Lake Argentino, your full-day sightseeing cruise begins!Sail through Lake Argentino and take in the beauty of the Patagonian landscape that surrounds you. You'll travel past the tallest and largest glaciers in the region and have plenty of time to take some great photos. You’ll sail past the Upsala and Spegazzini glaciers – something you don’t want to miss when visiting El Calafate! Around midday, you'll travel north of Lake Argentino and enjoy lunch on the cruise (own expense).After lunch, you'll head back for your return to Puerto Bandera and on to your El Calafate hotel.