Reserva Natural Laguna Nimez is a prime avian habitat alongside the lakeshore north of El Calafate, with a self-guided trail and staffed Casa Verde information hut with binoculars rental. It’s a great place to spot flamingos – but watching birds from El Calafate’s shoreline on Lago Argentino can be just as good.
3.41 MILES
Unique and exciting, this gorgeous museum illuminates the world of ice. Displays and bilingual films show how glaciers form, along with documentaries on…
27.16 MILES
Among the Earth’s most dynamic and accessible ice fields, Glaciar Perito Moreno is the stunning centerpiece of the southern sector of Parque Nacional Los…
Centro de Interpretacíon Historico
0.38 MILES
Small but informative, with a skeleton mold of Austroraptor cabazai (found nearby) and Patagonian history displays. The friendly host invites museum-goers…
