Reserva Natural Laguna Nimez

El Calafate

LoginSave

Reserva Natural Laguna Nimez is a prime avian habitat alongside the lakeshore north of El Calafate, with a self-guided trail and staffed Casa Verde information hut with binoculars rental. It’s a great place to spot flamingos – but watching birds from El Calafate’s shoreline on Lago Argentino can be just as good.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Glaciarium

    Glaciarium

    3.41 MILES

    Unique and exciting, this gorgeous museum illuminates the world of ice. Displays and bilingual films show how glaciers form, along with documentaries on…

  • Man looking at the Perito Moreno glacier from the bottom.

    Parque Nacional Los Glaciares

    27.16 MILES

    Among the Earth’s most dynamic and accessible ice fields, Glaciar Perito Moreno is the stunning centerpiece of the southern sector of Parque Nacional Los…

  • Centro de Interpretacíon Historico

    Centro de Interpretacíon Historico

    0.38 MILES

    Small but informative, with a skeleton mold of Austroraptor cabazai (found nearby) and Patagonian history displays. The friendly host invites museum-goers…

View more attractions

Nearby El Calafate attractions

1. Centro de Interpretacíon Historico

0.38 MILES

Small but informative, with a skeleton mold of Austroraptor cabazai (found nearby) and Patagonian history displays. The friendly host invites museum-goers…

2. Glaciarium

3.41 MILES

Unique and exciting, this gorgeous museum illuminates the world of ice. Displays and bilingual films show how glaciers form, along with documentaries on…

3. Parque Nacional Los Glaciares

27.16 MILES

Among the Earth’s most dynamic and accessible ice fields, Glaciar Perito Moreno is the stunning centerpiece of the southern sector of Parque Nacional Los…