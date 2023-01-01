Unique and exciting, this gorgeous museum illuminates the world of ice. Displays and bilingual films show how glaciers form, along with documentaries on continental ice expeditions and stark meditations on climate change. Adults suit up in furry capes for the bar de hielo (AR$240 including drink), a blue-lit below-zero club serving vodka or fernet (an aromatic Italian spirit) and cola in ice glasses.

The gift shop sells handmade and sustainable gifts crafted by Argentine artisans. Glaciarium also hosts international cinema events. It’s 6km from Calafate toward Parque Nacional Los Glaciares. To get here, take the free hourly shuttle from 1 de Mayo between Av Libertador and Roca.