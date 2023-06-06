Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
© /Getty Images
Named for the berry that, once eaten, guarantees your return to Patagonia, El Calafate hooks you with another irresistible attraction: Glaciar Perito Moreno, 50 miles (80km) away in Parque Nacional Los Glaciares. This magnificent must-see has converted once-quaint El Calafate into a chic fur-trimmed destination. With a range of traveler services, it’s still a fun place to be. Its strategic location between El Chaltén and Torres del Paine (Chile) makes it an inevitable stop for those in transit.
El Calafate
Unique and exciting, this gorgeous museum illuminates the world of ice. Displays and bilingual films show how glaciers form, along with documentaries on…
El Calafate
Reserva Natural Laguna Nimez is a prime avian habitat alongside the lakeshore north of El Calafate, with a self-guided trail and staffed Casa Verde…
Centro de Interpretacíon Historico
El Calafate
Small but informative, with a skeleton mold of Austroraptor cabazai (found nearby) and Patagonian history displays. The friendly host invites museum-goers…
Get to the heart of El Calafate with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Argentina $28.99
South America $29.99
Buenos Aires $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide