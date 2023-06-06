El Calafate

Hiker admiring the Perito Moreno glacier at sunset, Argentina

© /Getty Images

Named for the berry that, once eaten, guarantees your return to Patagonia, El Calafate hooks you with another irresistible attraction: Glaciar Perito Moreno, 50 miles (80km) away in Parque Nacional Los Glaciares. This magnificent must-see has converted once-quaint El Calafate into a chic fur-trimmed destination. With a range of traveler services, it’s still a fun place to be. Its strategic location between El Chaltén and Torres del Paine (Chile) makes it an inevitable stop for those in transit.

  • Glaciarium

    Glaciarium

    El Calafate

    Unique and exciting, this gorgeous museum illuminates the world of ice. Displays and bilingual films show how glaciers form, along with documentaries on…

  • Reserva Natural Laguna Nimez

    Reserva Natural Laguna Nimez

    El Calafate

    Reserva Natural Laguna Nimez is a prime avian habitat alongside the lakeshore north of El Calafate, with a self-guided trail and staffed Casa Verde…

  • Centro de Interpretacíon Historico

    Centro de Interpretacíon Historico

    El Calafate

    Small but informative, with a skeleton mold of Austroraptor cabazai (found nearby) and Patagonian history displays. The friendly host invites museum-goers…

A couple walk along an empty dirt track at Roca Lake during sunset. 500px Photo ID: 115952567 argentina, calafate, el calafate, lake, mountains, palavecino, patagonia, perito moreno, santa cruz, travel, water, no person, landscape, reflection, sunset, dawn, evening, nature, outdoors, river, sky, mountain, scenic, dusk, marsh, fall, light, tree
Escape the noise with Patagonia’s best alternative experiences

Jun 7, 2018 • 5 min read

