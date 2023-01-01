Among the Earth’s most dynamic and accessible ice fields, Glaciar Perito Moreno is the stunning centerpiece of the southern sector of Parque Nacional Los Glaciares. It measures 30km long, 5km wide and 60m high, but what makes it exceptional in the world of ice is its constant advance – it creeps forward up to 2m per day, causing building-sized icebergs to calve from its face. While watching the glacier is a relatively sedentary park experience, it manages to nonetheless be thrilling.

Both pets and drones are banned from the park.