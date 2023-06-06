Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
©Foto4440/Getty Images
The gateway to Península Valdés, Puerto Madryn is Patagonia's star destination for marine wildlife watching. With a beachfront location, it's also a pleasant place in itself. While the city bustles with tourism and industry, it retains a few small-town touches: the radio announces lost dogs, and locals are welcoming and unhurried. With summer temperatures matching those of Buenos Aires, Madryn holds its own as a modest beach destination, but from June to mid-December visiting right whales take center stage.
Puerto Madryn
Celebrating the area’s unique marine ecosystem, this masterpiece brings an artistic sensitivity to extensive scientific research. There are exhibits on…
Museo Oceanográfico y de Ciencias Naturales
Puerto Madryn
Feeling strands of seaweed and ogling a preserved octopus gives a hands-on museum experience here. The 1917 Chalet Pujol features marine-and-land mammal…
Puerto Madryn
Home to a permanent sea-lion colony and cormorant rookery, the Reserva Faunística Punta Loma is 17km southeast of Puerto Madryn via a good but winding…
Puerto Madryn
Run by Fundación Patagonia Natural, this whale-watching observatory sits 17km north of Puerto Madryn on Playa el Doradillo. It offers tourist information…
Get to the heart of Puerto Madryn with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Argentina $28.99
South America $29.99
Buenos Aires $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide