Puerto Madryn

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
Right whale breaching the water in the Peninsula de Valdes.

©Foto4440/Getty Images

Overview

The gateway to Península Valdés, Puerto Madryn is Patagonia's star destination for marine wildlife watching. With a beachfront location, it's also a pleasant place in itself. While the city bustles with tourism and industry, it retains a few small-town touches: the radio announces lost dogs, and locals are welcoming and unhurried. With summer temperatures matching those of Buenos Aires, Madryn holds its own as a modest beach destination, but from June to mid-December visiting right whales take center stage.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • EcoCentro

    EcoCentro

    Puerto Madryn

    Celebrating the area’s unique marine ecosystem, this masterpiece brings an artistic sensitivity to extensive scientific research. There are exhibits on…

  • Reserva Faunística Punta Loma

    Reserva Faunística Punta Loma

    Puerto Madryn

    Home to a permanent sea-lion colony and cormorant rookery, the Reserva Faunística Punta Loma is 17km southeast of Puerto Madryn via a good but winding…

  • Observatorio Punta Flecha

    Observatorio Punta Flecha

    Puerto Madryn

    Run by Fundación Patagonia Natural, this whale-watching observatory sits 17km north of Puerto Madryn on Playa el Doradillo. It offers tourist information…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Puerto Madryn with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Puerto Madryn