EcoCentro

Top choice in Puerto Madryn

Celebrating the area’s unique marine ecosystem, this masterpiece brings an artistic sensitivity to extensive scientific research. There are exhibits on the breeding habits of right whales, dolphin sounds and southern-elephant-seal harems, a touch-friendly tide pool and more. The building includes a three-story tower and library, with the top featuring glass walls and comfy couches for reading.

Bring your binoculars: whales may be spotted from here. It’s an enjoyable 40-minute walk or 15-minute bike ride along the costanera to the EcoCentro. Shuttles run three times daily from the tourist office on Av Roca, or you can catch a Línea 2 bus to the last stop and walk 1km.

