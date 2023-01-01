The beaches beside this pleasant coastal suburb are where the British won their 1806 battle for the Cape. The panoramic view they provide of Table Mountain across Table Bay is fabulous, but these beaches are also popular with kite-surfers and windsurfers; watching them ride the waves on the weekends is an impressive sight. You can also see Robben Island clearly from here.

You can grab a bite to eat and buy a swimming costume at Eden on the Bay Mall, which occupies a prime spot at the southern end of Big Bay Beach. Bloubergstrand is a good example of a poetic Cape name – it means 'blue mountain beach'.