Offering a change from the historic Cape Dutch wine estates, this winery, best known for its merlot and sauvignon blanc, occupies an ultramodern building commanding a hilltop above the Durbanville vineyards. There’s a good restaurant (8.30am to 3pm Tue-Sun, and 6pm to 10pm Tue-Sat), splendid views of Table Bay and Table Mountain and an indigenous plants garden.