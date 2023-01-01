Simon van der Stel’s manor house, a superb example of Cape Dutch architecture, is maintained as a museum at Groot Constantia. Set in beautiful grounds, the estate can become busy with tour groups, but is big enough for you to escape the crowds. The large tasting room is first on your right as you enter the estate. Further on is the free orientation centre, which provides an overview of Groot Constantia's history, and the beautifully restored homestead.

The Cloete Cellar, with a beautiful moulded pediment, was the estate’s original wine cellar. It now houses old carriages and a display of storage vessels. Tours of the modern cellar are also available for R100 including tasting.

You can download two audio-guide apps from Groot Constantia's website and purchase a Visitors Route Experience ticket (R95), which includes a tasting and entrance to the estate's attractions. A wine and chocolate pairing for R125 is another option for visitors.