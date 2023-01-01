This wooded section of Table Mountain National Park is a favourite spot for picnics, mountain biking (weekends only) and walks. To reach the forest, take the Tokai exit from the M3 highway and follow the signs.

Beyond the picnic area, you'll find the Tokai Arboretum, a planting of 1555 different trees representing 274 species. Having closed following severe bushfires, it is set to reopen in 2018.

Likewise closed temporarily is the challenging 6km hike up to Elephant’s Eye Cave, within the Silvermine section of the park. The zigzag path is fairly steep and offers little shade as you climb higher up Constantiaberg (928m), so hikers need a hat and water. The cave is more easily accessed from Silvermine.