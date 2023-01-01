Buitenverwachting means ‘beyond expectation’, which is certainly the feeling one gets on visiting this Cape Dutch estate. It's a lovely estate to visit with an unusual late-18th-century manor house overlooking verdant lawns, as well as the Quaffee coffee roastery, Coffee Bloc cafe, a restaurant and gift shop.

Beg, borrow or steal to snag a bottle of its delicious – but limited-release – Christine bordeaux blend. The creamy chardonnay and richly textured cabernet sauvignon are also standout wines.