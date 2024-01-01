This planting of 1555 different trees representing 274 species, begun in 1885 by Joseph Storr Lister, the conservator of forests for the Cape Colony, is the basis of the Tokai Forest, part of Table Mountain National Park. Having closed following severe bushfires, it is set to reopen in 2018.
Tokai Arboretum
Cape Town
