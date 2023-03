Part of Simon van der Stel's original Constantia estate, Klein Constantia is famous for its Vin de Constance, a sweet muscat wine. It was Napoleon’s solace on St Helena; and in Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility, Mrs Jennings advocates ‘its healing powers on a disappointed heart’. There's a small bistro and excellent tasting room – be sure to sample the champagne-style sparkler.