Steenberg's contemporary tasting bar and lounge, adjoining Bistro Sixteen82, is a gorgeous setting for sampling its great merlot, sauvignon blanc, sémillon and Méthode Cap Classique (MCC) sparkler. The estate is the Cape's oldest farm, dating back to 1682, when it was known as Swaaneweide (Feeding Place of the Swans).

Also here is the five-star Steenberg Hotel in the original manor house, next to which is Catharina’s restaurant and an 18-hole golf course.