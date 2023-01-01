Simon van der Stel’s son Willem first planted vines here in 1700. The buildings and elegant grounds have ravishing mountain views and a ‘stately home’ feel to them. You can take a tour of the gardens, a cellar tour or just enjoy a tasting of four of the estate's wines. Tasting the flagship Vergelegen Red costs an extra R10. There are also two restaurants.

The bistro-style Stables (mains R80 to R165, 9am to 5pm) overlooks the Rose Garden and has a super cool kids' playground. For a more upmarket meal, try Camphors (three courses R395, noon to 3pm Wednesday to Sunday, 6.30pm to 9pm Friday and Saturday). Picnic hampers (R255 per person, November to April only) are also available – bookings are essential for these and Camphors.