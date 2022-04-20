Stellenbosch

Shop

Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.

Shop Book
South Africa, Western Cape, near Stellenbosch, Longridge Wine Estate. Homestead and vineyards.

Getty Images

Overview

If there's one thing that Stellenbosch is renowned for, it is wine. There are hundreds of estates scattered around the outskirts of the town, many of which produce world-class wines. A tour of the wineries with their many tasting options and superlative restaurants will likely form the backbone of your visit, but there is a lot more to see.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • "An old Colonial Farm and vineyard near Cape Town , SouthAfrica"

    Vergelegen

    Stellenbosch

    Simon van der Stel’s son Willem first planted vines here in 1700. The buildings and elegant grounds have ravishing mountain views and a ‘stately home’…

  • Lake at Spier Wine Farm.

    Spier Hotel and Wine Farm

    Stellenbosch

    Spier has some excellent shiraz, cabernet and red blends, though a visit to this vast winery is less about wine and more about the other activities…

  • Warwick Estate

    Warwick Estate

    Stellenbosch

    Warwick’s red wines are legendary, particularly its Bordeaux blends. The winery offers an informative Big Five wine safari (referring to grape varieties,…

  • Waterkloof

    Waterkloof

    Stellenbosch

    The stunning contemporary architecture here is a fine contrast to the familiar Cape Dutch buildings at older estates. The estate specialises in biodynamic…

  • Tokara

    Tokara

    Stellenbosch

    Tokara is renowned for its excellent wines – particularly chardonnay and sauvignon blanc – and for its upmarket restaurant (mains R210 to R260; bookings…

  • Braak

    Braak

    Stellenbosch

    At the north end of the Braak, an open stretch of grass, you’ll find the neo-Gothic St Mary’s on the Braak Church, completed in 1852. West of the church…

  • Middelvlei

    Middelvlei

    Stellenbosch

    A short drive from the centre of Stellenbosch, this wine estate is also great for families: kids can enjoy the petting farm, lawn games and a juice and…

  • Vergenoegd

    Vergenoegd

    Stellenbosch

    Other than tastings, there's lots of kid-friendly fun, including a chance to meet the workforce of ducks that help keep the vineyards pest- and pesticide…

View more attractions

Plan with a local

Articles

Latest stories from Stellenbosch

A fantastically bright mural covers one of two remaining stone walls of a ruined home in Kylemore. A large tree climbs into the sky behind it, with the mountains looming in the distance © Simon Richmond / Lonely Planet

Art

Cycling the mission villages of the Cape Winelands

Aug 29, 2018 • 5 min read

Read more articles

Build a memorable collection

Get to the heart of Stellenbosch with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.

in partnership with getyourguide

Book popular activities in Stellenbosch