If there's one thing that Stellenbosch is renowned for, it is wine. There are hundreds of estates scattered around the outskirts of the town, many of which produce world-class wines. A tour of the wineries with their many tasting options and superlative restaurants will likely form the backbone of your visit, but there is a lot more to see.
Simon van der Stel’s son Willem first planted vines here in 1700. The buildings and elegant grounds have ravishing mountain views and a ‘stately home’…
Spier has some excellent shiraz, cabernet and red blends, though a visit to this vast winery is less about wine and more about the other activities…
Warwick’s red wines are legendary, particularly its Bordeaux blends. The winery offers an informative Big Five wine safari (referring to grape varieties,…
The stunning contemporary architecture here is a fine contrast to the familiar Cape Dutch buildings at older estates. The estate specialises in biodynamic…
Tokara is renowned for its excellent wines – particularly chardonnay and sauvignon blanc – and for its upmarket restaurant (mains R210 to R260; bookings…
At the north end of the Braak, an open stretch of grass, you’ll find the neo-Gothic St Mary’s on the Braak Church, completed in 1852. West of the church…
A short drive from the centre of Stellenbosch, this wine estate is also great for families: kids can enjoy the petting farm, lawn games and a juice and…
Other than tastings, there's lots of kid-friendly fun, including a chance to meet the workforce of ducks that help keep the vineyards pest- and pesticide…
