Tokara is renowned for its excellent wines – particularly chardonnay and sauvignon blanc – and for its upmarket restaurant (mains R210 to R260; bookings advised), fine art collection and sleek design. In summer enjoy intricate dishes and mountain views. In winter, snuggle up by the fire with a taster of the noble late harvest (dessert wine) or pot still brandy (R25). There’s a fantastic deli/sculpture gallery for less fancy lunches (mains R110 to R150), and you can taste the estate's olive oil.