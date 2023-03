At the north end of the Braak, an open stretch of grass, you’ll find the neo-Gothic St Mary’s on the Braak Church, completed in 1852. West of the church is the VOC Kruithuis, built in 1777 to store the town’s weapons and gunpowder – it now houses a small military museum. On the northwest corner of the square is Fick House, a fine example of Cape Dutch architecture from the late 18th century.