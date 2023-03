For wine lovers without wheels, this cellar a short walk from the town centre is ideal. Hour-long tours (R60) are followed by an atmospheric candlelit tasting in the cellar. The tours run at 10am, 11am, 2pm and 3pm Monday to Friday, and at 10am, 11am and noon Saturday. A wine and salt pairing (R110) is also on offer. Bookings are required for all activities.