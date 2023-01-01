Boschendal

This is a quintessential Winelands estate, with lovely architecture, food and wine. Tasting options include bubbly, brandy or wine and chocolate pairing. There are excellent vineyard and cellar tours; booking is essential.

When it comes to eating, there are various options, from sandwiches or cake at the Farmshop & Deli to bistro lunches featuring produce grown on the farm at the Werf. On Sundays you can partake in a huge buffet lunch (adult/child R325/160) in the 1795 homestead, while picnics (basket for two R480, bookings essential) can be ordered to enjoy under parasols on the lawn from September to May. Mountain-biking trails start from the farm, for those who feel like working up an appetite.