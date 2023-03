On 11 February 1990, when Nelson Mandela walked free from incarceration for the first time in over 27 years, the jail he left was not on Robben Island, but here. Then called the Victor Verster, this was where Mandela spent his last two years of captivity in the warders' cottage, negotiating the end of apartheid. It’s still a working prison, so there are no tours, but there’s a superb statue of Mandela, fist raised in viva position.