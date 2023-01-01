Guga S’Thebe Arts & Cultural Centre

Decorated with polychromatic ceramic murals, this is one of the most impressive buildings in the townships – even more so now that it has a theatre, creatively constructed from recycled materials. You can watch pottery being made in one of several studio spaces here, and then buy samples from the centre's shop. Performances by local groups are often staged in the outdoor amphitheatre.

The huge mural painted on the building opposite the centre was done by Philip Kgosana, the man held aloft in the composition – it commemorates the 1960 defiance campaign against apartheid laws.

Guga S’Thebe regularly hosts Jazz in the Native Yards concerts.