The pioneering 20th-century artist Irma Stern (1894–1966), whose works are some of the most sought-after among modern South African painters, occupied this 19th-century house for almost 40 years. Her studio has been left virtually intact, as if she’d just stepped out into the verdant garden for a breath of fresh air. The flamboyant painter's ethnographic art-and-craft collection from around the world is as fascinating as her own art, which was influenced by German expressionism and incorporates traditional African elements.
Irma Stern Museum
Top choice in Cape Town
Share