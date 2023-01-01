Irma Stern Museum

The pioneering 20th-century artist Irma Stern (1894–1966), whose works are some of the most sought-after among modern South African painters, occupied this 19th-century house for almost 40 years. Her studio has been left virtually intact, as if she’d just stepped out into the verdant garden for a breath of fresh air. The flamboyant painter's ethnographic art-and-craft collection from around the world is as fascinating as her own art, which was influenced by German expressionism and incorporates traditional African elements.