The grandest of Cecil Rhodes' former residences was also home to a succession of prime ministers and presidents, culminating with FW de Klerk. The beautifully restored interior, all teak panels and heavy colonial furniture, with antiques and tapestries of the highest calibre, is suitably imposing. The best feature is the colonnaded veranda overlooking the formal gardens, which slope uphill towards an avenue of pine trees and views of Devil’s Peak. Advance booking is necessary for the two-hour tour.

Bring your passport to gain entry to this high-security area; the entrance is unmarked but easily spotted on the left as you take the Princess Anne Ave exit off the M3.