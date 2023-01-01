Just off Kildare Rd in Newlands, you may be intrigued to see a steady flow of cars pulling in and out of a suburban cul-de-sac. A clue lies in the road’s name. At the end of the cul-de-sac flows fresh water that has been piped straight from a spring on Table Mountain. In-the-know Capetonians come to get their drinking water here, as well as at the spring next to the Newlands Brewery.

The Khoe-San called the river flowing off Table Mountain 'Camissa', meaning ‘sweet water’ – something you can judge for yourself as you fill up your water bottle.