Mostert's Mill

Cape Town

This real Dutch windmill dating from around 1796 is the only such working mill south of the Sahara. The thatched cap can rotate to face the wind. Check the website or call for the monthly opening days and the few days a year when it's operated. You'll pass it on the left as you’re following the M3 from the city, just after the open paddocks on Devil’s Peak.

  • Flowers in the Kirstenbosch Botanic Gardens below Table Mountain.

    Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden

    3.06 MILES

    Location and unique flora combine to make these 5.28-sq-km botanical gardens among the most beautiful in the world. Gate 1, the main entrance at the…

  • Cape of Good Hope

    Cape of Good Hope

    27.93 MILES

    This 77.5-sq-km section of Table Mountain National Park includes awesome scenery, fantastic walks, great birdwatching and often-deserted beaches. The…

  • Table Mountain Aerial Cableway in Cape Town

    Table Mountain

    3.64 MILES

    Around 600 million years old, and a canvas painted with the rich diversity of the Cape floral kingdom, Table Mountain is truly iconic. You can admire the…

  • Prison Barrack on Robben Island

    Robben Island

    11.52 MILES

    Used as a prison from the early days of the VOC (Dutch East India Company) right up until 1996, this Unesco World Heritage site is preserved as a memorial…

  • Simondium near Paarl Western Cape South Africa, Vineyard of the Babylonstoren wine estate.

    Babylonstoren

    27.85 MILES

    This 2.5-sq-km wine and fruit farm is on the north slope of the Simonsberg mountain between Klapmuts and Paarl. Its highlight is an 800-sq-metre, formally…

  • African penguins on the stone in evening twilight. African penguin ( Spheniscus demersus) also known as the jackass penguin and black-footed penguin. Boulders colony. South Africa 628098086 Endangered Species, Wilderness Area, Stone - Object, Sea Life, Colony, Two Animals, Water Bird, Bird Watching, Arrival, Coastline, Dusk, Dawn, Twilight, Cute, Jackass Penguin, Animal Foot, Animal Wing, Fun, Wildlife, Nature, South Africa, Uncultivated, Animals In The Wild, Penguin, Sea Bird, Freshwater Bird, Bird, Animal, Sunset, Boulder - Rock, Sand, Pacific Ocean, Atlantic Ocean, Sea, Surf, flightless, Footed, south-africa, blackfooted, black-footed, Life, Aquatic

    Boulders Penguin Colony

    16.9 MILES

    This picturesque area, with enormous boulders dividing small, sandy coves, is home to a colony of some 3000 delightful African penguins. A boardwalk runs…

  • District Six Museum

    District Six Museum

    2.97 MILES

    It's impossible not to be emotionally moved by this museum, which celebrates the once lively multiracial area that was destroyed during apartheid in the…

  • Groot Constantia manor house in Cape Town, South Africa.

    Groot Constantia

    6.02 MILES

    Simon van der Stel’s manor house, a superb example of Cape Dutch architecture, is maintained as a museum at Groot Constantia. Set in beautiful grounds,…

Nearby Cape Town attractions

1. Irma Stern Museum

0.19 MILES

The pioneering 20th-century artist Irma Stern (1894–1966), whose works are some of the most sought-after among modern South African painters, occupied…

2. Rhodes Memorial

0.45 MILES

Partly modelled on the arch at London’s Hyde Park Corner, this monumental granite memorial stands on the eastern slopes of Table Mountain, at a spot where…

3. University of Cape Town

0.51 MILES

For the non-academic there’s no pressing reason to visit UCT, but it’s nonetheless an impressive place to walk around. Unfortunately, it has experienced…

4. Heart of Cape Town Museum

0.77 MILES

Booking a two-hour guided tour is the only way you can see the very theatre in Groote Schuur Hospital where history was made in 1967 when Dr Christiaan…

5. King's Blockhouse

0.92 MILES

This defensive position, built by the British between 1795 and 1803, can be reached by a steep hiking path from behind the Rhodes Memorial or by walking…

6. Cape Town Science Centre

0.96 MILES

Occupying a rare example of the work of modernist architect Max Policansky, this is a great place to bring kids for attractions such as the giant…

7. Groote Schuur

1 MILES

The grandest of Cecil Rhodes' former residences was also home to a succession of prime ministers and presidents, culminating with FW de Klerk. The…

8. Rondebosch Common

1 MILES

This open common is well used by the local community with various events happening here, including the 5km Parkrun (www.parkrun.co.za/rondeboschcommon)…