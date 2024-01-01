Mostert's Mill

This real Dutch windmill dating from around 1796 is the only such working mill south of the Sahara. The thatched cap can rotate to face the wind. Check the website or call for the monthly opening days and the few days a year when it's operated. You'll pass it on the left as you’re following the M3 from the city, just after the open paddocks on Devil’s Peak.
