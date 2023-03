This defensive position, built by the British between 1795 and 1803, can be reached by a steep hiking path from behind the Rhodes Memorial or by walking to the end of Tafelberg Rd from the junction at Kloof Nek. From here it’s possible to follow the contour path above Newlands Forest to Skeleton Gorge and down into Kirstenbosch gardens. Don't hike alone, as muggings have occurred on the slopes of Devil's Peak.