Two Rivers Urban Park

Covering some 240 hectares around the confluence of the Liesbeek and Black Rivers, this new park is one of the city's largest, with the potential to provide a common space for the long-divided communities that surround it. Paths beside the Liesbeek River are pleasant for a stroll, jog or cycle, and the wetlands provide excellent opportunities for birdwatching.

Within or adjacent to the park boundaries are the River Club, Oude Molen Eco-Village and the South African Astronomical Observatory. Both the city and Western Cape governments are collaborating on developing infrastructure for this park in the coming years.