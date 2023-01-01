There are studio spaces for artists and craftspeople in this fabulous art-deco building, once a cinema, including that of blacksmith Conrad Hicks. Some of his work is on display in shopfront gallery, which shares space with a branch of the coffee roaster and cafe Run Rabbit Run (www.runrabbitrun.co.za).

Also based here are the organisers of AfrikaBurn (www.afrikaburn.com) an art event and festival held in April in Tankwa Karoo desert in the Northern Cape. They are also involved in the street festival Streetopia held in Observatory at the end of November.