This quiet spot in a gracious old homestead serves delectable, organically made wines. The formal tasting takes around an hour, or you can join a two-hour eco-safari through the vineyards on the back of a tractor, which culminates in a tasting. The restaurant, Faber (mains R160 to R220), is one of the Winelands' best, with dishes like roasted springbok loin, truffled leeks and sourdough bread-and-butter pudding.

If you'd like a less formal way to taste the cuisine, the Garden Bar is open on Friday evenings. You can enjoy wines and sharing plates from the Faber kitchen.