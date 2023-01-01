Paarl Mountain Nature Reserve

The three giant granite domes that dominate this reserve glisten like pearls when washed by rain – hence the name ‘Paarl’. The reserve has mountain fynbos (literally ‘fine bush’; primarily proteas, heaths and ericas), a cultivated wildflower garden that’s a delightful picnic spot, and numerous walks with excellent views over Drakenstein Valley. Hiking maps are sold at the main gate. On a clear day there are stunning views as far as Cape Town.

Access is via Jan Phillips Mountain Dr, from where it's about 6km on a winding gravel road to the main picnic area, Meulwater.