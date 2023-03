The somewhat phallic Taal Monument is in the Paarl Mountain Nature Reserve. The giant, needle-like edifice commemorates the language (taal is Afrikaans for ‘language’). On a clear day there are stunning views as far as Cape Town. There’s also an adjoining restaurant and curio shop. If you're here when it's a full moon, join locals for a night-time picnic.

It's 3km from the main road. Follow signs from Flambeau St.