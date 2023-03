This hugely popular estate off Rte 101, 6km south of Paarl, is a wonderful winery, but not the place to come for a tranquil tasting. It's great value, since tastings include six wines and a wide range of cheeses (you can just do cheese for R20). The well-respected restaurant (mains R90 to R180) is open for breakfast and lunch.

Fairview is famous for its goats and you can even partake in goat yoga on weekends – just watch out for poop when you put down your mat!