If you're all wined out, check out the amazing collection of classic cars here. There are 80 mint-condition automobiles on show, from a 1903 Ford Model A right through to a McLaren F1 car from 1998. The museum is part of the Anthonij Rupert wine estate, which has two tasting rooms plus spectacular grounds to wander. Visits to the museum must be prebooked, even if that just means calling from the bottom of the drive.