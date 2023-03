A beautifully revamped, 18th-century manor house that is home to a stylish restaurant and a splendid gallery showcasing contemporary South African art. There is a range of tasting options, including a canapé pairing (R120), nougat pairing (R70) and grape-juice tasting for the kids (R20), plus the chance to blend your own wine (R350). It's within walking distance of the town centre.